Soldiers of 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" knocked out occupants’ positions in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" destroyed an enemy dugout in the Bakhmut direction and drove the occupiers out of their positions.

According to Censor.NET, the combat mission to advance was successfully completed. Our military reported that they worked without injuries or losses.

