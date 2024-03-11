ENG
Occupiers flee from dugouts attacked by fighters of 63rd Brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers from a separate rifle battalion of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade attacked 4 occupiers’ dugouts with accurate ammunition drops.

According to Censor.NET, several of the occupiers even managed to escape - they fled headlong from the burning dugouts.

