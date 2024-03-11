Putin may step up mobilization of Russians after bogus elections in March - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 747th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The military is currently working to stabilise our positions at the front. And this is in an environment where supplies from our partners are still significantly limited.

The meeting of the Headquarters also included a report on the construction of fortifications. More than 2,000 kilometers of tasks, strengthening the existing fortifications and creating new ones - at least three lines of our strength. They are developed in accordance with the threats. All the necessary resources have been deployed, and this is the personal responsibility of government officials, regional leaders and the military for the result. The result should speak for itself, with its reliability for every soldier.

Today, Chief of Staff Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umierov attended a separate report. They spoke about the current situation at the front and about planning our actions. There should be no place of peace for the occupier. Today we also discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the key focuses of our communication with partners regarding weapons and ammunition.

The head of the DIU, Budanov, also made a separate report. Several issues were discussed. First of all, Russia's military plans. Not only against our country, but against other nations as well. The common task of the world now is to knock down this sick Putin's fantasy that he allegedly has time to continue the war. Perhaps he will step up his mobilization after the bogus elections now in March. Mobilization of Russians. But we must limit the mobilization of resources and finances, the remnants of Russia's ties with the world even more, even more strictly. And everyone who values the lives of their people must do this - every leader," Zelenskyy said.