Ukrainian servicemen destroy enemy’s "BUK-M1". VIDEO of drone

The Special Forces and artillery destroyed an enemy BUK-M1 surface-to-air missile system, which the occupiers were hiding in a forest belt.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Another successful integrated work of the Special Forces units and firepower calculations as part of reconnaissance and strike groups has yielded results. The effective combination of the Special Forces' intelligence capabilities and modern weapons continues to inflict devastating blows on the enemy," the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.

elimination (5179) SOF (279) anti-aircraft missile systems (161)
