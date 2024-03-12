ENG
Strike and explosion of attack drone in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO

A video showing the strike and explosion of an attack drone in Belgorod, Russia, has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the city's residents. The UAV comes into the camera's view a moment before the explosion. Shots are heard on the recording. Probably, someone was trying to shoot down the drone.

