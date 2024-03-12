ENG
Wounded occupant writhing and screaming with pain in Marinka direction. VIDEO 18+

In the Marinka direction, pilots of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian invader with an accurate drop of ammunition.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

