Wounded occupant writhing and screaming with pain in Marinka direction. VIDEO 18+
In the Marinka direction, pilots of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian invader with an accurate drop of ammunition.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
