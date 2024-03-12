Kamikaze drone hits enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 14th Brigade named after Roman the Great discovered and destroyed an enemy BUK surface-to-air missile system in the Kupiansk direction using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the Ukrainian UAV operator was posted on social media.

"The destruction of the surface-to-air missile system was confirmed by visual monitoring, radio intercepts, and radar monitoring data. It is a pity that the footage did not show the detonation," the author of the publication said in a comment.

