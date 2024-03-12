Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip", field ammunition depot and enemy manpower. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade together with the soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian 240-mm Tulip self-propelled mortar, a field ammunition depot and enemy manpower.
The corresponding video was published by Yurii Mysiahin, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.
