Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip", field ammunition depot and enemy manpower. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade together with the soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian 240-mm Tulip self-propelled mortar, a field ammunition depot and enemy manpower.

The corresponding video was published by Yurii Mysiahin, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

