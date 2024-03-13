Injured occupant is burning in his sleeping bag. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the wounded occupier literally burning at work.

According to Censor.NET, the last moments of the invader's life were filmed by a drone. The occupier apparently died while he was sleeping.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

