Injured occupant is burning in his sleeping bag. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the wounded occupier literally burning at work.

According to Censor.NET, the last moments of the invader's life were filmed by a drone. The occupier apparently died while he was sleeping.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 426,870 people (+980 per day), 6,752 tanks, 10,554 artillery systems, 12,921 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

