Wounded occupant dies in ditch by road. VIDEO 18+
A video showing the last moments of the Russian occupier’s life on Ukrainian soil has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows how the Ukrainian drone operators repeatedly inflict significant damage on the invader, but it still continues to show signs of life and eventually dies in a ditch on the side of a field road.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
