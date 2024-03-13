ENG
Wounded occupant dies in ditch by road. VIDEO 18+

A video showing the last moments of the Russian occupier’s life on Ukrainian soil has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows how the Ukrainian drone operators repeatedly inflict significant damage on the invader, but it still continues to show signs of life and eventually dies in a ditch on the side of a field road.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy T-72B tank near village of Terny, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Fighters of "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion eliminated seven invaders with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

