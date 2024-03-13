Pieces of enemy BMP-2 flying high in air after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed a Russian BMP-2 in the Avdiivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work shows that after the drone attack, the ammunition in the armoured vehicle detonated, literally tearing the IFV apart.

"Great footage of the destruction of a Russian BMP-2 with a powerful detonation of ammunition after the arrival of a Ukrainian FPV drone in the Avdiivka area," the commentary to the video reads.

