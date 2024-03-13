ENG
Russian IL-76 plane crashes into cemetery in Ivanovo region of Russia. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment when a Russian IL-76 "landed" at a cemetery in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the already burning plane touching the tops of trees, falling and exploding. There were 16 Russians on board. None of them survived.

"At least two of the crew members took part in the so-called IED. These are the commander of the IL-76, Mahmud Gabdrakipov, and the senior air gunner, Yevhen Validuda," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

