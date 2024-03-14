Ukrainian fighters destroyed "Murom-M" complex in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

In one of the frontline areas, our fighters destroyed a Murom-M system and several trucks.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers showed footage of them destroying the occupiers' equipment.

"Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continue to destroy the occupier's equipment, inflicting losses on the enemy forces. Today, the DIU showed a video of the destruction of a significant target in the Zaporizhzhia sector - the Murom-M complex and some trucks," the DIU said in a statement.

The commentary to the video states that a special unit of the KABUL 9 intelligence service was involved in the destruction of the Murom-M complex and the occupiers' trucks.

"KABUL 9, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, continues to detect and destroy Russian occupants in Zaporizhzhia region," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

