Ammunition dropped from drone hits occupier in head. VIDEO 18+

The drone operator of the Black Swan strike group eliminated the occupier by hitting him in the head with an ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the explosion caused the occupier to suffer life-threatening injuries.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupiers "killed in action" two of their fighters who wanted to surrender. VIDEO of drone