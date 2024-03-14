Ammunition dropped from drone hits occupier in head. VIDEO 18+
The drone operator of the Black Swan strike group eliminated the occupier by hitting him in the head with an ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the explosion caused the occupier to suffer life-threatening injuries.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
