Pieces of occupier fly in different directions after grenade explosion. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 59th Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk accurately threw a grenade at the occupier and eliminated him.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The video shows that a grenade fell and exploded near the occupier's head.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

