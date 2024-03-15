Kamikaze drone "destroys" two occupiers near Avdiivka. VIDEO
A drone operator of the Strike Drones Company company of the 47th Brigade eliminated two occupants in the Avdiivka sector with a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password