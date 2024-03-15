ENG
Kamikaze drone "destroys" two occupiers near Avdiivka. VIDEO

A drone operator of the Strike Drones Company company of the 47th Brigade eliminated two occupants in the Avdiivka sector with a kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Russian Army (9270) elimination (5210) Avdiyivka (1116) drones (2442) 47 SMBr (199)
