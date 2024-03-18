ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9650 visitors online
News Video War
8 889 9

SOF snipers eliminate six occupants in Kherson direction. VIDEO

A video showing fragments of the combat work of the SOF snipers in the Kherson direction has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows six accurate shots fired by Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the Kherson direction, while observing enemy positions, our soldiers noticed movement from the enemy and immediately opened fire. As a result of accurate work, snipers of the Special Operations Forces killed six enemy servicemen," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Legion "Freedom of Russia" destroyed expensive Russian EW/SIGINT equipment with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9321) elimination (5263) sniper (160) Khersonska region (2139)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 