SOF snipers eliminate six occupants in Kherson direction. VIDEO

A video showing fragments of the combat work of the SOF snipers in the Kherson direction has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows six accurate shots fired by Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the Kherson direction, while observing enemy positions, our soldiers noticed movement from the enemy and immediately opened fire. As a result of accurate work, snipers of the Special Operations Forces killed six enemy servicemen," the commentary to the video reads.

