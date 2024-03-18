Police find package with 10 combat grenades near educational institution in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers found a package with 10 combat grenades near a school.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

As noted, the ammunition of various modifications and the UZRGM fuse in a plastic bag were found by a security officer behind a private garage located near the educational institution. The grenades were seized and defused.

The policeman called law enforcement officers from the relevant services, securing the dangerous area and restricting access to it.

During the inspection of the area, the investigative team and explosive experts found 3 DM52A2 grenades, DM61, M67 and M-50 grenades, 4 F-1 cases and an UZRGM fuze.

"The police neutralised some of the highly dangerous ammunition outside the city by detonating it, and sent the rest for examination to the Zaporizhzhia Research Forensic Centre," the statement said.

Read more: SSU reclassifies case of grenade attack in Zakarpattia village council. Defendant faces life imprisonment