Kamikaze drone strikes occupant group in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Pilots of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit hit three Russian occupants in the Avdiivka direction with a kamikaze drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
