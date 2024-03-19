Soldiers of "Whisky Squad" unit on Ukrainian "Humvee" fire Browning M2 machine gun in battle on border with Belgorod region. VIDEO
A video of a fragment of the combat work of the "Whisky Squad" soldiers, who are supporting the units of volunteers from the "Russian Volunteer Corps" with fire in a Ukrainian Humvee, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows soldiers from the "Whisky Squad" firing at Putin's units with a Browning M2 machine gun.
"The 'Whisky Squad' unit on the Ukrainian HMMWV provides fire support to the RDC on the border with the Belgorod region. Video from a camera mounted on the machine gunner's ammunition. Browning M2 - excellent quality since 1921!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
