Soldiers of "Whisky Squad" unit on Ukrainian "Humvee" fire Browning M2 machine gun in battle on border with Belgorod region. VIDEO

A video of a fragment of the combat work of the "Whisky Squad" soldiers, who are supporting the units of volunteers from the "Russian Volunteer Corps" with fire in a Ukrainian Humvee, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows soldiers from the "Whisky Squad" firing at Putin's units with a Browning M2 machine gun.

Read more: Legion "Freedom of Russia" has made public losses of occupiers in Belgorod and Kursk regions: 613 killed, 829 wounded. INFOGRAPHICS

"The 'Whisky Squad' unit on the Ukrainian HMMWV provides fire support to the RDC on the border with the Belgorod region. Video from a camera mounted on the machine gunner's ammunition. Browning M2 - excellent quality since 1921!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: "Siberian Battalion" and RDC raised their flags in village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region: "Soon - in all towns and villages". PHOTO

See more: "Siberian Battalion" declared control over village of Gorkovske in Belgorod region. PHOTO

