Soldiers of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" said that they managed to capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The Legion soldiers reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the few days of a limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions against Putin's troops, our enemy suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment. The Kremlin soldiers are demoralised by the mass deaths of their comrades-in-arms, who have become senseless victims of Putin's sick ambitions," the statement said.

Thus, as of the morning of 18 March, the Russian army's losses in the border area amounted to: 613 killed, 829 wounded, and 27 people taken prisoner.

Seven tanks, 20 armoured personnel carriers, 6 D-30 howitzers, 4 armoured personnel carriers, four mortars, 2 "Rapira" anti-tank guns, 2 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery systems, 2 Zala drones, one "Grad" rocket system, an anti-tank grenade launcher, an electronic warfare station, a repeater, 2 armoured vehicles, 2 excavators, 57 vehicles and a "Murom" surveillance system were destroyed.

It is out of service:

1 T-80PVM tank;

1 T-72 tank;

1 IFV;

1 BM 21 "Grad";

2 MT-LB;

1 Msta-B;

1 TOS-2;

1 BM 21 "Grad";

1 2C1 "Gvozdika";

1 REB station;

1 armoured car;

20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light).

Also, places of concentration of personnel, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antennae, fortifications, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorky, etc. were destroyed or damaged.

