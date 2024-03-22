Russians claim alleged shelling of Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian authorities claim that Belgorod was allegedly shelled with MLRS. A woman is said to have been killed and houses and three healthcare facilities damaged.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports. They say that their air defense system shot down eight shells over the Belgorod region.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reports that one person has been killed. He also said there were allegedly injuries and damage to three medical facilities and residential buildings.

"Later we will have more specific information on the results of the morning shelling. All officials are currently at their posts. We are assessing the damage and will start restoring the facility immediately," Gladkov said.

Belgorod publics report that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on Yunosti Boulevard in the city, with cars allegedly burning.
























