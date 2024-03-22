ENG
Wounded occupier has smoke below his back. VIDEO 18+

The soldiers of the 54th Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa filmed the last moments of life of one of the heavily wounded occupants on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the occupier was wounded below the back. Smoke is coming out of the wound and flames periodically appear.

Watch more: Occupier burns alive on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Enemy APC drives down slope to lake and sinks. VIDEO of drone

