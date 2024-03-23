Ukrainian defenders eliminated two Wagnerians near Avdiivka Coke Plant. VIDEO

The pilots of the Strike UAV Company of the 47th Brigade of the Strike Drones Company detected and eliminated two Wagnerians near the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

One of the Wagnerites received severe shrapnel wounds, so they did not finish him off. But the other occupier was "light" and pretended to be dead - and eventually he was.

