Ukrainian defenders eliminated two Wagnerians near Avdiivka Coke Plant. VIDEO
The pilots of the Strike UAV Company of the 47th Brigade of the Strike Drones Company detected and eliminated two Wagnerians near the Avdiivka Coke Plant.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
One of the Wagnerites received severe shrapnel wounds, so they did not finish him off. But the other occupier was "light" and pretended to be dead - and eventually he was.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password