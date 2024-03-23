Kamikaze drone flies into pipe where Russian invader is hiding. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, the Russian occupier tried to hide in a pipe, but the FPV drone of the Pomsta Offensive Guard Brigade attacked him even there.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
