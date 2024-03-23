ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6105 visitors online
News Video War
15 649 41

Kamikaze drone flies into pipe where Russian invader is hiding. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russian occupier tried to hide in a pipe, but the FPV drone of the Pomsta Offensive Guard Brigade attacked him even there.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed enemy APC-82A in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1163) Bakhmut (799)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 