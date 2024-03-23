ENG
Border guards destroyed enemy APC-82A in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders discovered an enemy APC-82A that had hit a mine. The explosion damaged the vehicle’s wheel. The immobilised target was discovered by aerial reconnaissance of the border guards of the "Revenge" brigade of the Offensive Guard, and then "worked out" it with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the SBGSU telegram channel.

