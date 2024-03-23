ENG
Anti-aircraft gunner of Separate Presidential Brigade shoots down enemy cruise missile headed for Kyiv. VIDEO

An anti-aircraft gunner from the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade shot down an enemy cruise missile heading for Kyiv using a man-portable Stinger air defence system.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

cruise missile (489) Russia (12112) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2945) Air attacks (476) Separate Presidential Brigade (64)
