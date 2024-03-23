Anti-aircraft gunner of Separate Presidential Brigade shoots down enemy cruise missile headed for Kyiv. VIDEO
An anti-aircraft gunner from the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade shot down an enemy cruise missile heading for Kyiv using a man-portable Stinger air defence system.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
