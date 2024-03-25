Kamikaze drone hits enemy APC-82A in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Pilots of the RUBPAK of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade attacked two invaders’ APC-82As with kamikaze drones in the Bakhmut direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
