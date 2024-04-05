Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

During a working visit to the Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects the construction of fortifications.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

President Zelensky inspected reinforced concrete structures, trenches, dugouts, firing positions, APC trenches, and an anti-tank ditch. The stronghold is equipped with non-explosive barriers to deter enemy vehicles.

The President was briefed on the construction of three lines of defense in the region. According to Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, capital fortifications are being built up in the region. In particular, continuous non-explosive obstacle lines, minefields, and an extensive network of strongholds have been created along the entire border with Russia and Belarus.

