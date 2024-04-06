ENG
Two occupiers burn alive near hit enemy armored vehicle. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone captured the last moments of the occupiers’ lives. A Russian invader is dying under the damaged equipment, and another occupier is burning alive near an enemy armoured vehicle.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

