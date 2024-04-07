Occupier’s head burns after accurate shelling. VIDEO
The Ukrainian drone operator eliminated the occupier with an accurate munition drop, hitting him in the head.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
