Soldiers of the 108th STDB attacked two enemy evacuation groups.. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 108th separate territorial defence brigade used a kamikaze drone to eliminate the enemy evacuation group. When another evacuation group came to the aid of the occupiers, our soldiers attacked them with a drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Occupiers stormed bridgeheads in Krynky 5 times, looking for new tactics - Ukrainian Armed Forces