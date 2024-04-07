Soldiers of the 108th STDB attacked two enemy evacuation groups.. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 108th separate territorial defence brigade used a kamikaze drone to eliminate the enemy evacuation group. When another evacuation group came to the aid of the occupiers, our soldiers attacked them with a drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
