Shell hit occupier below his back. VIDEO 18+
A Ukrainian drone operator accurately dropped ammunition on two occupants and hit one of them below the back.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstablemental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password