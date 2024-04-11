Occupier shoots himself on battlefield. VIDEO

A video showing the occupier shooting himself with an assault rifle on the battlefield was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier with a self-inflicted wound was filmed by a drone camera.

"Of the group of Russian Armed Forces servicemen who were surrounded, only one soldier survived. He could not cope with the stress and decided to commit "self-inflicted wound" by shooting himself in the head," the commentary to the video reads.

