ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14239 visitors online
News Video War
7 648 12

Elimination of occupiers by attack drones in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Elimination of enemy personnel in the Avdiivka direction by pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Kamikaze drone attacks occupier sitting on ammunition in Russian IFV. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2332) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 