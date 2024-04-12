Elimination of occupiers by attack drones in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Elimination of enemy personnel in the Avdiivka direction by pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
