Our fighters attack building where three occupiers are hiding. VIDEO

In the village of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian defenders struck a building where at least three occupants were hiding.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

