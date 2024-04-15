Our fighters attack building where three occupiers are hiding. VIDEO
In the village of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian defenders struck a building where at least three occupants were hiding.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
