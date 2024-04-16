Chasiv Yar, bombed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO of drone
This is how the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region looks like, where about 13,000 Ukrainians lived before the Russian occupiers came to "liberate" them.
According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by a drone camera in April 2024.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password