Chasiv Yar, bombed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO of drone

This is how the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region looks like, where about 13,000 Ukrainians lived before the Russian occupiers came to "liberate" them.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by a drone camera in April 2024.

