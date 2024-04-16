ENG
Chasiv Yar, bombed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO of drone

This is how the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region looks like, where about 13,000 Ukrainians lived before the Russian occupiers came to "liberate" them.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by a drone camera in April 2024.

Read more: 19 out of 32 armored vehicles were destroyed: fighters of 67th SMB repelled large-scale attack by occupiers near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

elimination (4976) bombarding (140) Chasiv Yar (205)
