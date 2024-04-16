No chance to win without US help - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the critical importance of US assistance.

The head of state said this in an interview with PBS, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Russian occupiers significantly outnumbered the artillery shells.

"Today, an artillery shell is 1 to 10. Can we stand like this? No, we can't. In any case, with these statistics, they will push us back every day. If we want to fully defend what is under our control today, we must go from 1 to 10 to 10," the president added.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, Russia has an unlimited number of people and a large number of shells that Ukraine must resist.

"I hope that they (the US Congress- Ed.) listen to us and make a decision in the coming days, weeks, but not longer," the president concluded.

