Oleg Popenko, an official from Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, suggested that the energy from burning bodies in crematoria should be redirected to heating the premises.

According to Censor.NET, Popenko is the head of the local Department of Environmental Management and Ecology, and, according to him, such heating of Russians' homes will make it possible to effectively use the heat from crematoria and help improve the environmental situation.

