Occupant lost his head after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator killed the occupier with a direct hit to the head.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that after the UAV hit, the occupier's head disappeared.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

