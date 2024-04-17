Occupant lost his head after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator killed the occupier with a direct hit to the head.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that after the UAV hit, the occupier's head disappeared.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
