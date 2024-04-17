Enemy assault group of 20 occupants was defeated by soldiers of 28th Brigade. VIDEO 18+

The soldiers of the 28th Brigade named after the "Knights of the Winter Campaign" repelled an assault by an enemy group of 20 occupants who tried to attack Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted online.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

