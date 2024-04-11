Fighters of 28th SMB destroyed the enemy BREM-1 and T-72 tank. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed an armoured repair and recovery vehicle and a T-72 tank, which the occupiers tried to evacuate from the battlefield for repair, with kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers also killed one of the occupiers and wounded another during the attack.
"The soldiers of the 28th Brigade used kamikaze drones to destroy the enemy's BREM-1 along with the T-72 it was pulling. The crew of the vehicle was also not left untouched," the commentary to the video reads.
