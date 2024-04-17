Occupier burns on road after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, a Ukrainian drone operator shot at a Russian occupier and destroyed it.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the occupier's body caught fire. A recording posted on social media shows that before the drone attack, the liquidated man's henchman tried to help the already wounded occupier get to the hideout, but when he saw the threat from the UAV, he left it and fled.

