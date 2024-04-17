ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12181 visitors online
News Video War
8 457 17

Occupier burns on road after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

In Donetsk region, a Ukrainian drone operator shot at a Russian occupier and destroyed it.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone attack, the occupier's body caught fire. A recording posted on social media shows that before the drone attack, the liquidated man's henchman tried to help the already wounded occupier get to the hideout, but when he saw the threat from the UAV, he left it and fled.

Watch more: Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at airfield in Samara, Russia - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 