Border guards destroy enemy positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region. The soldiers detected a camouflaged Russian remote mining complex and an electric transformer, after which they used kamikaze drones to strike the targets.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password