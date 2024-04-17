ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12177 visitors online
News Video War
3 183 1

Border guards destroy enemy positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards destroyed enemy positions in the Kharkiv region. The soldiers detected a camouflaged Russian remote mining complex and an electric transformer, after which they used kamikaze drones to strike the targets.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy two anti-tank guns and occupiers’ dugout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1076) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 