Kamikaze drone of 10th SMAB eliminates occupier. VIDEO

The Russian soldier did not even try to shoot down the Ukrainian FPV drone of the pilots of the " Taistra" group of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" with the stick he was holding.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

We should add that the Russian occupiers often try to shoot down the drone. In particular, we reported how the occupier tried to shoot down a drone by throwing a stone at it.

In addition, the Russians often try to neutralize an attack drone by throwing a machine gun at it. In winter, the invaders even tried to shoot down a kamikaze drone with a snowball.