In morning, explosions were heard in Sevastopol, Razvozhaev says that "ship repelled missile attack." There was fire. VIDEO

On the morning of 21 April, explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced that an anti-ship missile had allegedly repelled an "attack" on one of the Russian ships in Sevastopol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Razvozhaev's telegram channel.

According to him, the falling debris caused a "small fire, which was quickly extinguished".

Meanwhile, a video is circulating on social media, allegedly showing smoke after the morning attack.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia cancels 9 May parades in 5 regions and Sevastopol: fears terrorist attacks and UAVs - RosSMI

There are no known consequences at this time.

