Corpses of occupiers "lined up" in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Avdiivka direction filmed the corpses of the occupiers lying in a row from a drone.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

