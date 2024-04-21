Corpses of occupiers "lined up" in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Avdiivka direction filmed the corpses of the occupiers lying in a row from a drone.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
