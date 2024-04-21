Ukrainian defenders eliminate group of occupiers with accurate shelling. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 11th separate motorized infantry battalion "Kyivan Rus" eliminated a group of occupiers by precise ammunition drops in Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
