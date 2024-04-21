ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4390 visitors online
News Video War
18 040 27

Ukrainian defenders eliminate group of occupiers with accurate shelling. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 11th separate motorized infantry battalion "Kyivan Rus" eliminated a group of occupiers by precise ammunition drops in Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: "Patriots" are air defence systems only when they are in operation, not at storage bases, - Zelenskyy

Author: 

liquidation (2352) Donetska region (3654)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 