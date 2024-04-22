Soldiers of 72nd Brigade destroy Russian ground robot on battlefield. VIDEO

Russian troops are increasingly using robotics. According to Ukrainian defenders, a ground drone has added to the statistics of destroyed equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a ground robotic installation of Russian troops using an FPV drone. This was reported by the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of RUBpAK "Bulava" in a telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The ground drone has added to the statistics of destroyed Russian equipment," the publication says.

