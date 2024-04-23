Destruction of radar and command post of enemy S-400 "Triumph". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the radar and command post of the enemy’s S-400 Triumph air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Another M142 HIMARS missile strike on the radar and command post of the S-400 'Triumph' air defence system of the Russian Armed Forces," the commentary to the video reads.

